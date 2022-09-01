Fort Madison Beautification Foundation hosts clean up event

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Volunteers in Fort Madison gathered to spruce up the downtown area today.

The Fort Madison Beautification Foundation was formed at the end of 2020 with the goal of cleaning up the town.

With the Tri-State rodeo coming up next week, the group hosted a Historic District Clean-Up Day to prepare the streets for the rodeo parade.

“Our main mission is to identify areas that need some upkeep, need some beautification to them, we’ve got big projects and small projects going on right now,” said Fort Madison Beautification Foundation Chairperson Jess Sutcliffe.

Sutcliffe said she wants to ensure the downtown area is in tip-top shape when tourists come in for the rodeo that runs from Sep. 7 through Sept. 10.

To get involved with the Fort Madison Beautification Foundation, contact Jess Sutcliffe at (319) 372-5982, or reach out to Tim Gobble at the Fort Madison Chamber office.

