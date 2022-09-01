Hannibal Early Childhood Center gets new playscape made of recycled materials

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Children at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal will now get more playing time outside.

Their playground has a new surface made of recycled tires from Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded them with a $32,000 grant to pay for the materials and the installation.

Jenny Curtis is a teacher who said the old playground used to become too muddy to use whenever it rained.

“When it’s muddy and it’s yucky outside they are not able to get out, they are not able to run,” said Curtis. “Those gross motor skills and working that throughout the day helps in other areas as well.”

Curtis said they also got new playground equipment this summer.

She said the center has about 190 kids.

