Harvest Outreach Ministries purchases new truck to benefit free food programs

Harvest Outreach Ministries new truck
Harvest Outreach Ministries new truck(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - More people in Northeast Missouri will be fed now that a local ministry in Hannibal has a new truck.

Harvest Outreach Ministries runs a free food program, called Loaves and Fishes, out of a church at 1020 Lyon Street. At 5 p.m. every week day, you’ll see people going there for a free meal. Some of them are children.

“Single mothers at Birthright, we always refer them if they are having food problems during certain seasons of their life to come here. They can always get a hot or prepared meal Monday through Friday,” said Elise Burch, the Director of Birthright of Hannibal.

Burch is also a volunteer for the food programs.

The Loaves and Fishes program feeds around 100 people in Hannibal every day, which is twice as many as before the pandemic.

“We have doubled the amount of meals that we serve and so it’s just been a steady increase in that,” said Harvest Outreach Ministries Executive Director Larry Hinds.

The Community Foundation gave them $15,000 to help them purchase a new truck for their food programs. Hinds said by using the truck, they can pick up more donations from food banks.

Currently they drive to four places across the city just to get the food.

“We can actually expand that and be able to pass out more food through the Feeding America Program with having a newer truck that we can actually put on the road,” Hinds said.

Burch said she is happy the ministry will have a new truck to serve more people in the community.

“It’s always encouraging to see the community supporting this effort,” Burch said.

Hinds said they also got a grant from the Community Foundation to support residents at their sober living facilities. That money will ease their monthly costs.

Click here for more information about Harvest Outreach Ministries’ food programs.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shelby School District hires a fake nurse.
North Shelby school nurse arrested for alleged identity theft
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials
Fire at corner of 8th and Vermont
Quincy abandoned house fire investigation ongoing
Residents react to fire aftermath
Residents react to Quincy fire; investigation continues

Latest News

Westermeyer Industries employers, employees work to continue facility’s operations
Westermeyer Industries employers, employees work to continue facility’s operations
Demolition
Westermeyer Industries employers, employees work to continue facility’s operations
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Get Back To Work On "Football Friday Night!"
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Aug. 31) QHS O-Line
Schuyler County Humane Society in need of donations to complete expansion
Schuyler County Humane Society in need of donations to complete expansion