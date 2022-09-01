Memphis receives new outdoor warning siren

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - The Memphis area may get a bit louder now thanks to a brand new outdoor warning siren.

The new siren is located just outside of the city square along South Washington Street in downtown.

There are now two working sirens within the city, with the other located in Northwestern Memphis closer to the school.

City administrator, Stacy Alexander, said they needed to replace the older siren along Washington Street after some surprising damage.

“We suspected there was an issue so we had someone come in and test the siren,” Alexander said. “And they discovered that it had been struck by lightning and that it was basically past the point of repair.”

He said the city looked for bids to replace the siren, and ended up using ARPA funds for the project.

“We were fortunate enough to have some ARPA funding that we were able to use because the price of a replacement siren was considerably more than what we had it insured for,” Alexander said.

He said it was important for the city to get the new siren installed.

“I think its very important for small communities like us to make people aware of storm potential to give them time to seek shelter,” said Alexander.

The storm sirens are used to warn of impending dangerous weather, not just tornadoes.

That is why it is important to always have another way to be alerted such as a weather radio or the WGEM StormTrak Weather App.

