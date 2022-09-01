More than 145 people attended first ever Overdose Awareness Day Memorial event in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31 across the world.

Adams County healthcare providers said overdose deaths in the county have been on the rise over the last few years.

Tuesday night, Clarity Healthcare had a moment of silence, as families watched purple-lit bags of hope glow, in memory of their loved ones who’ve died by overdose or someone who needs help.

“I still feel like they’re still a big part of me. That just has a hole that needs to be filled in for him and he’s not here,” Heather Golay said.

Golay said her significant other overdosed last year in July while she was in rehab.

“That’s why I came,” Golay said. “I wasn’t gonna come because I thought it was going to be too hard for me, but I believe that it what he would’ve wanted me to done in the first place.”

April Wiley said she’s in the Adams County Drug Court Program and decorated a bag in honor of a friend she lost.

“It’s hard when we lose one because we’re in the program to succeed and we’re in the program to help each other. It just felt like a part of us died with him,” Wiley said.

Wiley said there are people that recover and the people who don’t, are remembered.

“It’s been months since it happened and we still hurt over and over again, but we are there for each other. You’d be surprised how much the community supports you,” Wiley said.

This is the pilot event for clarity healthcare’s overdose awareness day memorial.

Clarity Healthcare Residential Director Darion Stephens said it’s their goal to turn it into an annual event to continue bringing awareness.

“My life has been impacted by overdose,” Stephens said. “I’ve lost three close friends in a short amount of time to overdose. Things that you wouldn’t think would happen to you and do.”

Stephens said in 2020, 41 people died in Adams County from drug overdose compared to 11 in 2019, bringing the issue of overdose deaths very close to home.

“But it’s very much hitting home here in Adams County and something that we need to be keeping an eye on and we need to be aware of, otherwise there’s nobody out here that is fighting for these people,” Stephens said.

That’s why the people who attended the event said they’ll continue the fight and share their stories, hoping to end the stigma surrounding overdoses.

“Whoever’s out there dealing with any of this, just know that there’s hope,” Golay said. “Not to let go, not to give up.”

“Jesus has helped me a lot. I go to church. I’m at the Well House, which is a Christian transitional home for women,” Wiley said. “God is my hope.”

According to Adams County Community Assessment, more than 5% of all deaths are directly or indirectly related to the use of alcohol and other drugs.

If you missed the memorial and know someone who needs help, Stephens said call 217-224-6300. She said that will direct you to their substance use treatment services.

They’re located on the corner of 36th and State Street, have a second location at 639 York Street and another location in Hannibal.

She said they can also provide mental health resources and support.

