Mount Sterling Community Center YMCA looks to expand fitness in rural communities

Mount Sterling YMCA
Mount Sterling YMCA(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s an initiative to bring fitness to Tri-State rural communities. Mount Sterling Community Center’s YMCA membership director, Alex Geisler, said they are offering rural membership to Camp Point residents.

While they don’t have a YMCA facility there, the Ursa Farmers Coop in Camp Point is offering a spacious room in the building for morning and evening fitness classes. The membership allows the residents to have access to a workout without having to drive all the way to Mount Sterling.

“The classes itself are kind of a mixture,” Geisler said. “The instructor is really good at mixing it up. From cardio, to using your body weight, she does a lot of band work, she does a lot of work with the steps and she kind of mixes it up and keeps it interesting.”

She said they will also have access to the Mount Sterling facility at a discounted rate.

The branch’s executive director, Jeff Summers, said this initiative comes from the fact that rural communities have a harder time getting in shape with no gyms around.

“Obesity levels have gone down since the YMCA came to Brown County,” Summers said. “That I know for sure. Overall, all of the county’s health has improved greatly so just having a facility and a place to go I know is a huge benefit.”

Summers said the goal is to offer workout classes in other rural communities. He said they are looking into spaces in Versailles.

For membership inquiries, call Alex Geisler at (217) 773-2230.

