Permanent interactive Storytime Walk in the Park now available at Griggsville Park

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s a way to keep kids reading and exercising at the same time while having fun in the great outdoors. A permanent “Storytime Walk” in Griggsville Park is now ready to go.

With 27 aluminum stands that can withstand harsh weather and last decades are scattered throughout Griggsville Park, each month a children’s book is featured with each stand holding a page from the book. The North Pike District Library District Director Kimber Martin adds a prompt with an exercise to “turn the page”, which involves doing an exercise to move to the next stand.

Martin said this initiative was born out of the pandemic lockdown when children were unable to access the library for books.

“During the lockdown, we just did some popup ones on the plastic political type signs,” Martin said. “And put them around and that went over really well. And I started seeing how some other libraries had permanent ones installed and we have a beautiful park.”

Martin said the total cost of the boards and installation was approximately $7,000 and they secured the grant money through the Tracy Family Foundation.

She said the local boy scouts helped install the boards.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.