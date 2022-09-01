QPS board calls emergency meeting to consider withdrawing from insurance provider

QPS board education
QPS board education(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - An agenda published by the Quincy Public School Board calls for an emergency meeting Thursday at 4 p.m. to vote on withdrawing from Egyptian Trust, the health benefits provider for district employees.

QPS administration refused to answer questions about the situation when contacted by WGEM News.

District employees told WGEM News they were notified via an email from school administration that Egyptian Trust may be financially unstable and the school board would be asked during Thursday’s emergency meeting to withdraw from the trust and seek a new health insurance provider.

According to its website, the Egyptian Area Schools Employee Benefits Trust was established in 1984 by public school districts in South Central Illinois to provide high health benefits for employees.

Calls to Egyptian Trust were not immediately returned to WGEM News.

