QPS board votes to drop insurance provider

QUINCY (WGEM) - In an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon, the QPS board unanimously voted to discontinue participation with the current health benefits provider for district employees.

District employees had told WGEM News they were notified via an email from school administration Thursday morning that the district’s health benefits provider, Egyptian Trust may be financially unstable.

According to the district’s trust consultant, 120 districts use Egyptian Trust. No number was given on how many districts were pulling out, but Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said “several.”

“Premiums are no longer covering the bills,” said Whicker. “They’re seeking additional cash infusions to pay bills.”

Whicker added, “In an effort to limit liability we’re seeking a fully insured product.”

QPS board members refused to answer questions about the situation following the emergency meeting but released the following statement:

“Once we were made aware of potential risk for our insured team members due to financial instability of the trust, QPS Administration and Board of Education were proactive to protect our insured employees and be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars,” stated Dr. Todd Pettit, Superintendent. “Quincy Public School District is seeking to limit its liability due to the uprising and uncertainty of healthcare and prescription drugs costs, by moving away from a self-insurance model to a fully insured product,” stated Ryan Whicker, Chief of Business Operations. Quincy Public School District’s main concern is to make this transition of insurance to be as seamless as possible and have the least impact on QPS insured team members. Educate students and teachers to achieve personal excellence.

