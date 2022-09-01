Quincy Humane Society receives funding to provide services at no cost

By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Humane Society received $2,500 in endowment funds to waive the cost of spays and neuters for Adams County residents.

The Humane Society’s Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh said the funding also covers the cost of vaccinations.

“People call all the time looking for low cost services that we do provide throughout the year, but this is a very exciting opportunity to have this all fee-waived,” Brumbaugh said.

Brumbaugh said the Humane Society is already booked over one month out to provide these services.

“We can’t educate the community enough in that it’s just responsible ownership,” Brumbaugh said. “It cuts down on the number of unwanted litters in our community.”

Brumbaugh noted that services are fee-waived until funding runs out. The funding does not cover adoption fees.

To schedule an appointment, call Quincy Humane Society at (217) 223-8786.

