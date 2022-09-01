Rep. Demmer visits Quincy to address opposition of retirement tax

Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) continued his push against the potential for a retirement tax in Illinois on Thursday morning.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Republican candidate for Treasurer made a stop at Washington Park on Thursday morning to continue his push against taxing retirement income in Illinois.

Demmer said the people of Illinois already spoke out against additional taxation in 2020. The Pritzker Administration’s “Fair Tax” proposal was rejected by 54% of voters.

Demmer said it’s his goal to be a voice for the majority.

“I stand with a majority of Illinoisans who reject those tax increases, who oppose the retirement tax,” Demmer said. “Those who understand Illinoisans can’t just simply continue to pay more and more taxes while we need to look at the spending side of things and live within the means of the state.”

Earlier this year, Demmer filed a House Resolution to reject the path towards a retirement tax, although the resolution never left the rules committee.

Demmer also created an online petition on his campaign website.

Demmer was joined by Rep. Randy Frese (R-94th District).

