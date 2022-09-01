Wakonda State Park is packed for Labor Day Weekend Camping

Wakonda State Park is packed out for Labor Day Weekend.
Wakonda State Park is packed out for Labor Day Weekend.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, MO. (WGEM) - Many people have already started their labor day weekend activities.

The campsites at Wakonda State Park have been booked for weeks.

“Labor Day weekend is one of our busiest camping weekends,” Park Specialist Rich Nelson said.

Nelson said regulars make reservations for Labor Day Weekend a year in advanced.

There are 98 campsites at the park and are expecting to have up to 400 campers this holiday weekend.

“They do a great job of making sure certain people can get in and get out so our families can come,” said camper Mike Kneemiller. “The state park just makes it with the reservation system that they have in place, it just makes it easier to get more people to come.”

Park officials said people from all over the Tri-States come to Wakonda State Park for Labor Day Weekend.

Even though it is expected to be a busy weekend, campers said they still come back every year.

“We found this campsite about 4 years ago and since then were like lets make it back here once a year,” said camper Debbie Kneemiller. “It’s a beautiful park. We enjoy that they’re kind of spaced enough apart that you can have your privacy.”

Nelson said their camping season begins to slow down at then end of October.

He suggested that if people wanted to camp before then, they should make reservations.

