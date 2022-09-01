Westermeyer Industries employers, employees work to continue facility’s operations

BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - Westermeyer Industries employers and employees are picking up the pieces after a sudden fire tore through one of the two facilities on Friday night, causing millions of dollars in damage.

Five days later, the staff and the community are at the site cleaning debris and moving equipment that survived the fire into the other building.

The company’s president, Gary Westermeyer, said Wednesday also marked the Westermeyer Industries 21st anniversary, however far from a celebration.

“21 years of my life, to build the business and see it immediately go up in smoke, was very, very difficult,” Westermeyer said. “I wanted to say ‘somebody wake me up from this dream.’ Obviously, it wasn’t a dream.”

Westermeyer said over 40 employees were on site on Wednesday performing outside of their regular work duties.

He said he’s moved his office workers into his house, with workers in the basement, kitchen, and living room.

“We’re working quickly to get systems back live,” Westermeyer said. “And communicate with customers and vendors and such.”

Some employees were outside cleaning up the debris.

General Manager Scott Rahmel is now operating a forklift. He said he’s unsure when he will go back to his usual responsibilities.

“We’re just taking one day at a time,” Rahmel said.

Rahmel said he was there when the fire occurred.

“It happened so fast,” Rahmel said. “The alarm went off by the time I got to the north end of the building, there were already flames. And we spent a couple of minutes making sure everyone got out safely.”

He said he’s thankful he and more than 100 other employees managed to make it out safely with no injuries and a building is replaceable but lives are not.

Shipping Clerk John Clininger is working inside the other building while he works to locate and retrieve equipment that survived and testing them out. He and other employees are rearranging the inside to make room for the other equipment so they can continue their normal operations in the one building.

Clininger said he as well was involved in the fire that night that it happened.

“It was kind of hard going home to my wife and my son,” Clininger said. “About the loss that happened.”

Westermeyer said he and the staff have an overall positive attitude moving forward, that they will build something bigger and better.

“We’re just going to continue,” Westermeyer said. “This is just chapter two of the book.

Westermeyer said all of the employees are still on the payroll whether or not they are on site.

He said he expects the demolition to start on Thursday unless there are delays.

Westermeyer said he is unsure about the cost, but thinks it could be a $10 million, that there is still no word on what caused the fire and that they may never know.

