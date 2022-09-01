WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 31) Western Illinois University Releases Women’s Basketball Schedule For The 2022-23 Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Western Illinois head basketball coach JD Gravina will be a busy man in the weeks ahead getting his team well prepared for what appears to be another challenging schedule on the college hardwood. On Tuesday in Macomb, WIU announced their 2022-23 non-conference schedule. Starting with a Power Five matchup to start the regular season, Western Illinois will play 13 teams outside of the Summit League before traveling to North Dakota State on Dec. 19. The season starts with a pair of home exhibitions on Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, as Columbia College and Quincy University will come to Macomb for matchups. QU is a Division II program that is also a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

For Western, the season will start one week later on the road at Minnesota (Nov. 7), and four days later the team will play another road contest at Southern Indiana (Nov. 11). Western Illinois’ regular season home debut comes Nov. 14 against Eastern Illinois, before the team hits the road again to Face Northern Illinois (Nov. 17) and Chicago State (Nov. 21).

The team will return to Western Hall in Macomb to play two home games in its next three, as matchups with Tarleton State (Nov. 30) and Eureka College (Dec. 3) are followed by a road contest at Southeast Missouri State (Dec. 7). The non-conference schedule is rounded out with a three-game home stand against Valparaiso (Dec. 9), Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (Dec. 11) and St. Xavier (Dec. 16), before Summit League action begins Dec. 19 at North Dakota State.

