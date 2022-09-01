WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 31) Western Illinois University Releases Women’s Basketball Schedule For The 2022-23 Season

Leathernecks Will Host The Lady Hawks Of QU At Western Hall In An Exhibition Game
Western Illinois Releases Women's Basketball Schedule For 2022-23 Season
Western Illinois Releases Women's Basketball Schedule For 2022-23 Season(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Western Illinois head basketball coach JD Gravina will be a busy man in the weeks ahead getting his team well prepared for what appears to be another challenging schedule on the college hardwood. On Tuesday in Macomb, WIU announced their 2022-23 non-conference schedule. Starting with a Power Five matchup to start the regular season, Western Illinois will play 13 teams outside of the Summit League before traveling to North Dakota State on Dec. 19. The season starts with a pair of home exhibitions on Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, as Columbia College and Quincy University will come to Macomb for matchups. QU is a Division II program that is also a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

For Western, the season will start one week later on the road at Minnesota (Nov. 7), and four days later the team will play another road contest at Southern Indiana (Nov. 11). Western Illinois’ regular season home debut comes Nov. 14 against Eastern Illinois, before the team hits the road again to Face Northern Illinois (Nov. 17) and Chicago State (Nov. 21).

The team will return to Western Hall in Macomb to play two home games in its next three, as matchups with Tarleton State (Nov. 30) and Eureka College (Dec. 3) are followed by a road contest at Southeast Missouri State (Dec. 7). The non-conference schedule is rounded out with a three-game home stand against Valparaiso (Dec. 9), Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (Dec. 11) and St. Xavier (Dec. 16), before Summit League action begins Dec. 19 at North Dakota State.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) Macomb Lady Bombers Post A Win On The IHSA Fairways And Culver-Stockton Picks Up A Victory On The Soccer Pitch In Canton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Lady Bombers Take Home Top Honors On The IHSA Fairways On Wednesday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams Picks Up Another “Power 5″ Offer From A Top Tier SEC Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Aneyas Williams Picks Up Another "Power 5" Offer From An SEC Football Program

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) Status Of QHS Blue Devil Football Standout Adon Byquist Unknow For Home Opener On “Football Friday Night”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Status Of QHS Football Standout Adon Byquist For Friday's Game Against Alton Still Unknown

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) Quincy University Hawks Prepare For Their 2022 Season Opener On The Gridiron That’s Set For Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Football Team Ready To Kickoff The 2022 Season On Thursday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) 2022 “Crosstown Showdown” Quincy Blue Devils And QND Raiders Set To Square Off On The IHSA Soccer Pitch Once Again

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Soccer: Quincy Notre Dame Set To Play Host To The Blue Devils Of QHS On Thursday During The "Crosstown Showdown"

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Lady Suns Classic Rolls On At Southeastern With Brown County Back In Action On The IHSA Volleyball Court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Volleyball: Brown County And Rushville-Industry Post Wins At The Lady Suns Classic

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 31) Quincy High Blue Devils Offensive Line Taking Shape Early In The Gem City

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Preparing To Host Alton On "Football Friday Night!"

Sports

QU offensive lineman Wilson a blocking machine

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Because he’s been at QU for six years -- he redshirted a year and received a COVID year -- BJ Wilson graduated with degrees in computer science and criminal justice with a minor in cyber security.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Aug. 30) QHS Cross Country

Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Quincy Blue Devils Sweep Top Honors At The Jacksonville Kickoff Meet With Olivia Schuering And Eric McClelland Leading The Way

Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Cross Country Teams In The Spotlight In Jacksonville