WGEM Sports At Ten: Lady Suns Classic Rolls On At Southeastern With Brown County Back In Action On The IHSA Volleyball Court

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Lady Suns Classic

(Southeastern HS)

ILLINI WEST 2

LIBERTY 0

Illini West defeats Liberty... 25-17, 25-5

LADY CHARGERS NOW (3-1)

Leading stats for IW:

Kills- Reagan Reed 10 KILLS/8 ASSISTS / 7 SERVICE PTS / 1 ACE

Josie Bryan with 8 KILLS/4 ASSISTS/ 7 DIGS / 15 SERVICE PTS / 6 ACES

Kaelyn Ferrill lead ILLINI WEST WITH 8 DIGS!

ILLINI WEST WILL FACE BROWN COUNTY THURSDAY AT 6 PM

LADY SUNS CLASSIC

CAMP PT. CENTRAL 2

PAYSON-SEYMOUR 0

(4-2) CAMP PT CENTRAL WINS BY THE SCORES OF: 25-22, 25-22 OVER THE LADY INDIANS!

CENTRAL Stats:

(Soph) Lauren Miller- 2 aces 1 block 5 kills

(SR) Tori Fessler- 3 kills 5 blocks 1 Ace

(SR) Maggie Bowen- 16 digs

(Soph) Claire Huston- 10 digs Game winning Ace in 2nd SET!

Lady Suns Classic

Brown County 2

Western 0

BC Wins 25-7, 25-12

West Central 1

Rushville-Industry 2

RIHS Wins 24-26, 26-24, 15-12

IHSA Volleyball

South Fulton 0

Macomb 2

MHS Lady Bombers Win 25-7, 25-5

NJCAA Women’s Volleyball

(1) Parkland 3

John Wood 0

JWCC Lady Blazers Fall At Home 9-25, 11-25, 15-25

MSHSAA Softball

Scotland County 0

Fayette 14

Bowling Green 1

Mexico 11

BG Lady Cats Now (2-4) On The Season

MHS Lady Bulldogs Improve To (5-2) On The Season

South Shelby 14

Paris 9

SSHS Lady Birds Now (2-0) On The Season

PHS Slides To (2-2) On The Season

