WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) 2022 "Crosstown Showdown" Quincy Blue Devils And QND Raiders Set To Square Off On The IHSA Soccer Pitch Once Again

Game Set For Advance Physical Therapy Field On Thursday
QHS And QND In The Tri-State Sports Spotlight
QHS And QND In The Tri-State Sports Spotlight(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Last Friday at Advance Physical Therapy Field, Quincy Notre Dame played host to Quincy High on the IHSA gridiron as another chapter in the annual “Crosstown Showdown” was written. Tomorrow, the two soccer teams that represent each school will lock horns on the pitch as well. Senior Forward Tanner Anderson will lead the attack for the “Blue and Gold” on Thursday while Senior Midfielder Carter Venvertloh (8 goals on the season) will guide the “Blue and White.”

Both teams started off the 2022 season with loses, but since that time last week, both programs are now playing well as they head into action at 10th & Jackson at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow. We’ll have a preview of one of the biggest rivalry matches of the season for both squads.

