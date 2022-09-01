WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams Picks Up Another “Power 5″ Offer From A Top Tier SEC Program

4-Star Pirate Football Prospect Still In Demand
Hannibal High School running back Aneyas Williams, 22, finds the endzone Aug. 19 during the...
Hannibal High School running back Aneyas Williams, 22, finds the endzone Aug. 19 during the Hannibal Jamboree at Porter Stadium in Hannibal, Mo.(JWCC PHOTO)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams is still a very popular young man throughout the SEC. Earlier today, the Pirates running back announced (through his social media platform), that he has received another offer to play football in the college ranks from the University of Georgia. Of course, the Bulldogs are the reining National Champs led by head coach Kirby Smart. UGA has a long and proud history of recruiting and utilizing top running backs from the prep ranks, and turning them into Heisman Trophy candidates in Athens. Now that UGA has offered, almost every football program in the SEC East has expressed an interest in Williams. Mizzou, Florida, South Carolina, and Kentucky offered the Missouri All-State performer earlier this summer. Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Ole Miss, all from the SEC West, have also joined the recruiting battle to land the talented junior.

Currently there is no “official word” when Williams might establish a “Top 10″ list of schools that he’s seriously considering at this time. The University of Oregon was the first Division 1 program to extend an offer to Aneyas. Williams and the (0-1) Pirates from HHS will be in action this Football Friday Night facing the (1-0) Jeff City Jays on the road.

