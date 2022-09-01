WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) Quincy University Hawks Prepare For Their 2022 Season Opener On The Gridiron That’s Set For Thursday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The time has arrived for the Hawks football team at Quincy University. After months of off-season conditioning, mental preparation, and workouts in the squads new improved weight room, it’s now time to kick-off the 2002 college football season. QU will open the season on Thursday evening on their home turf against Glenville State College out of West Virginia. The Pioneers finished (3-7) last season under third-year head coach Mike Kellar.

Quincy University head coach Gary Bass enters his 6th season as the top field general in the Hawks camp. Bass is excited about the upcoming season with 17 starters returning from last years squad that finished (4-7) overall and (2-5) in the Great Lakes Valley Conference ranks. Out of those 17 returning starters, 9 will be on the defensive side of the ball. Since being selected to finish 6th in the GLVC this season after a preseason poll was taken, the Hawks have been fired up about showcasing their skills to all the doubters who don’t believe the Hawks will be able to compete for a conference crown this season. We’ll check in with coach Bass about his expectation for his players tomorrow on the turf.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.