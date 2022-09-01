WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) Quincy University Hawks Prepare For Their 2022 Season Opener On The Gridiron That’s Set For Thursday

All-GLVC Offensive Tackle BJ Wilson Offers Insight On This Years Squad
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The time has arrived for the Hawks football team at Quincy University. After months of off-season conditioning, mental preparation, and workouts in the squads new improved weight room, it’s now time to kick-off the 2002 college football season. QU will open the season on Thursday evening on their home turf against Glenville State College out of West Virginia. The Pioneers finished (3-7) last season under third-year head coach Mike Kellar.

Quincy University head coach Gary Bass enters his 6th season as the top field general in the Hawks camp. Bass is excited about the upcoming season with 17 starters returning from last years squad that finished (4-7) overall and (2-5) in the Great Lakes Valley Conference ranks. Out of those 17 returning starters, 9 will be on the defensive side of the ball. Since being selected to finish 6th in the GLVC this season after a preseason poll was taken, the Hawks have been fired up about showcasing their skills to all the doubters who don’t believe the Hawks will be able to compete for a conference crown this season. We’ll check in with coach Bass about his expectation for his players tomorrow on the turf.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) Macomb Lady Bombers Post A Win On The IHSA Fairways And Culver-Stockton Picks Up A Victory On The Soccer Pitch In Canton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Lady Bombers Take Home Top Honors On The IHSA Fairways On Wednesday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams Picks Up Another “Power 5″ Offer From A Top Tier SEC Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Aneyas Williams Picks Up Another "Power 5" Offer From An SEC Football Program

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) Status Of QHS Blue Devil Football Standout Adon Byquist Unknow For Home Opener On “Football Friday Night”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Status Of QHS Football Standout Adon Byquist For Friday's Game Against Alton Still Unknown

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) 2022 “Crosstown Showdown” Quincy Blue Devils And QND Raiders Set To Square Off On The IHSA Soccer Pitch Once Again

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Soccer: Quincy Notre Dame Set To Play Host To The Blue Devils Of QHS On Thursday During The "Crosstown Showdown"

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Lady Suns Classic Rolls On At Southeastern With Brown County Back In Action On The IHSA Volleyball Court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Volleyball: Brown County And Rushville-Industry Post Wins At The Lady Suns Classic

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 31) Western Illinois University Releases Women’s Basketball Schedule For The 2022-23 Season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Western Illinois University Releases Women's Basketball Schedule For The 2022-23 Season

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 31) Quincy High Blue Devils Offensive Line Taking Shape Early In The Gem City

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Preparing To Host Alton On "Football Friday Night!"

Sports

QU offensive lineman Wilson a blocking machine

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Because he’s been at QU for six years -- he redshirted a year and received a COVID year -- BJ Wilson graduated with degrees in computer science and criminal justice with a minor in cyber security.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Aug. 30) QHS Cross Country

Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Quincy Blue Devils Sweep Top Honors At The Jacksonville Kickoff Meet With Olivia Schuering And Eric McClelland Leading The Way

Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Cross Country Teams In The Spotlight In Jacksonville