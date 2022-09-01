WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 31) Status Of QHS Blue Devil Football Standout Adon Byquist Unknow For Home Opener On “Football Friday Night”

Blue Devils Starting Wing Back/Defensive Back Spotted “Watching” Practice On The Sidelines
QHS Blue Devils Wing Back/Defensive Back Adon Byquist Sidelined With Lower Body Injury
QHS Blue Devils Wing Back/Defensive Back Adon Byquist Sidelined With Lower Body Injury
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The official status of Quincy High football standout Adon Byquist for Friday’s first home game of the 2022 season against Alton is unknown at this time. The talented junior has been sidelined with a lower body injury this week that was sustained during last Friday’s 21-13 victory over Quincy Notre Dame.

It is known at this time, that Byquist had an MRI performed earlier this week, and is now still awaiting the results of that exam. The results of that MRI might determine if last years starting quarterback see’s any action on the turf against the (0-1) Redbirds. The (1-0) Blue Devils will open up Western Big 6 Conference play next week when they travel to Moline High to face the Maroons. MHS beat Quincy last season 48-35 at Flinn Memorial Stadium.

Local Broadcasting Note:

The Alton vs. QHS Football Game Will Be Broadcast “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM This Friday! Pre-Game Show From Flinn Memorial Stadium Will Start At (6:45 PM)

