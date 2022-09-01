What to expect for the first day of meteorological fall

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure remains over the area. However, that high pressure is gradually moving eastward. This is resulting in winds out of the south, which will draw in slighter hotter temperatures. Daytime highs in the upper 80s are forecasted for much of the Tri-States. Even though we have mostly sunny skies, we do not have the crystal clear blues skies like we had over the past few days. Some thin upper-level clouds have been streaming into the area and they will continue to do so through the day. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with slightly warmer lows in the mid to upper 60s depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Tomorrow we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s again. Winds will continue to come from the south and this will lead to some low level moisture being transported into the area. Therefore, you will notice an increase in humidity. Feels like temperatures will be near 90°.

Meteorological fall includes September, October and November. (maxuser | WGEM)

