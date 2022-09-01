What to expect for the first day of meteorological fall

By Whitney Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure remains over the area. However, that high pressure is gradually moving eastward. This is resulting in winds out of the south, which will draw in slighter hotter temperatures. Daytime highs in the upper 80s are forecasted for much of the Tri-States. Even though we have mostly sunny skies, we do not have the crystal clear blues skies like we had over the past few days. Some thin upper-level clouds have been streaming into the area and they will continue to do so through the day. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with slightly warmer lows in the mid to upper 60s depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Tomorrow we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s again. Winds will continue to come from the south and this will lead to some low level moisture being transported into the area. Therefore, you will notice an increase in humidity. Feels like temperatures will be near 90°.

Meteorological fall includes September, October and November.
Meteorological fall includes September, October and November.(maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Adams
North Shelby school nurse arrested for alleged identity theft
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
When you visit Quincy Junior High School, either for a community event or recital, you’ll...
An inside look the finished Quincy Junior High School construction
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wed Afternoon
These temps are as hot as Albert Pujols bat. High temps over the three day weekend will all top...
Dry start to September
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday