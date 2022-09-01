Woman stuck upside down in gym uses smart watch to call 911

When a woman used an inversion table at the gym, she got stuck upside down. (CNN, TIKTOK, CHRISTINE FAULDS, GETTY - BAT IMAGES, GOOGLE MAPS, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BEREA, Ohio (CNN) - An Ohio woman started recording her workout for social media because she was excited about a specific piece of equipment, but then she got hung up on it – literally.

Christine Faulds used an inversion table at the Powerhouse Gym in Berea, Ohio, that is open 24 hours. The piece of workout equipment is designed to stretch your back, but Faulds got more than she bargained for when she got stuck upside down.

“I’m stuck in this reverse, like, back decompression thing,” said Faulds in a TikTok video of the incident. “I think the thing went too far, and I’m just stuck upside down. I cannot get myself right side up.”

The only other person Faulds knew was in the gym with her at 3 a.m. was in another room lifting weights and couldn’t hear her calling him for help.

“It was just so much pressure on my head,” Faulds said.

She kept trying to free herself, but no amount of squirming helped. Finally, after hanging there for about 5 to 6 minutes, Faulds used her smart watch to call 911.

“This is so embarrassing,” she said in the video. “Oh, dear lord, my ankles are burning.”

An officer arrived at the gym only a few minutes later and flipped the inversion table and Faulds right side up.

“Easiest rescue ever,” Faulds joked in the video.

The whole ordeal lasted about 12 minutes. Faulds had a headache afterward and felt a bit fuzzy, but she was able to take the incident in stride, going through with her original plan of posting the video to TikTok.

“People are like, ‘Why would you post that? It’s just so embarrassing.’ But I’m like… ‘Sometimes you just got to laugh at yourself and move on,’” she said.

Faulds says if she uses the inversion table again, she will make sure to have a buddy with her.

