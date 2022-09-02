Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 2nd, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Carsen Chapple
Body Behrens
Roger Pezley
Brenda Miller
Scott Hempen
Judy Witten
Angie Bowen
Penny Garner
Sarah Flowers
Thomas Yoder
Bettie Morriss
Steve Ruths
Lindsey Latimer
Jaxon Fenton
Alicia Harrell
Lynn Garrett
Ron Wingerter
Tammy Morrison
Adam Lee Deabenderfer
Joe Obert
Caity Daniels
Rick Lutener
Billy Cantrell
Bobby Cantrell
Georgia Klocke
cluckey
ANNIVERSARIES
Wayne & Roberta Blansett
Roger & Angie Bowen
Cody & Nicole Sill
George & Barb Harper
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.