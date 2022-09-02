Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 3rd, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
John Adair
Barbara Hoyt
Anthonee Abbey
Tom Feldmann
Michaela Fray
Jon Perry
Amanda Riggins
Chris Schwerer
Rebecca Cramer
Raegan Grote
Jim McQuillan
Gabriel Giffin
Lynn Daly
Zoi Morgan
Rosemary Sims
Dylan Glover
Hailey Lentz
Jennie Benjamin
Peggy Kinder
ANNIVERSARIES
Frank & Cindy Schmidt
Tyson & Jordan Nordsick
Lenny & Toni Dunker
Mike & Connie Belshaw
Austin & Rachael Stark
Jeremy & Ashley Schaad
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.