Bluffs to receive $1.4M loan for water projects

Water pipes
Water pipes(Yorkshire Water)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced on Friday $254 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts for the fourth quarter of the Fiscal Year.

The low-interest loans fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects.

Bluffs, Illinois, in Scott County is receiving $1,435,970 with a Principal Forgiveness of $400,000.

Bluffs has plans to replace its existing water storage tank by constructing a new 150,000 gallon ground storage tank at a higher elevation. They will also install associated piping, a new supervisory control and data acquisition system that monitors tank levels and replace two water pumpers with new high service pumps.

Some of the money will go towards repairs at Bluffs’ water treatment plant.

For the Illinois’ 2022 Fiscal Year, the Illinois EPA has issued $557,559,375 in these loans.

“The Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund loan programs provide vital funding which enables communities to address ongoing challenges associated with aging water infrastructure,” said Director John J. Kim. “This funding provides for the continued protection of drinking water, the proper collection of stormwater, and the necessary treatment of wastewater, resulting in an improved quality of life for Illinois residents and protection of our environment.”

For more information on these loans, visit the state’s website.

