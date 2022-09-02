Fort Madison schools utilize bus app for student safety

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Community School District is using an app to ease your mind when your child is on the bus.

Here Comes the Bus allows you to see the real-time location of the bus and alerts you when your child’s stop is approaching.

Transportation Director Richard Hand said it also allows students to have a mobile version of their student ID in order to check in at pick-up.

“The parent can be a little more at ease that their student got on the bus because as the student enters the bus or exits the bus they have a student ID that they scan on and off and also most students carries cell phones now, so the app also allows the student to be able to use their cell phones to scan on and off the bus,” Hand said.

Gunther Anderson has three children enrolled in the Fort Madison Community School District, and a fourth one starting pre-school on Tuesday.

“They’ve gotta walk from our house to the high school, so I can’t actually see them waiting for the bus, right? I have no idea when it’s gonna get there unless I go with them and I’m at work,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the Here Comes the Bus App gives him peace of mind when he’s unable to be with his children at the bus stop in the morning.

“If they’re letting me know, ‘Hey the bus is late, what’s going on?’ I can check the app and get on there and let them know, ‘Hey it looks like it’s about four blocks away just sit tight’ or ‘No, it’s way far away, let me call the school and figure out what’s going on,’” Anderson said.

Bus Driver Michelle Huppenbauer said it eases communication worries between drivers, schools and parents.

“As a driver, I like the safety of it because then a parent can see if their student is scanned on the bus then they know they got on the bus that day and if something were to happen, then they know if their student was there or not and they can get information going forward at that point,” Huppenbauer said.

Hand said that the app doesn’t just keep kids safe, it holds bus drivers accountable.

“We have a GPS system on our bus that tracks the busses. We know where the buses are at all times, it tells us things like the speed of the bus, whether the driver has activated the emergency lights, what we call eight ways, the yellows, reds, the stop arm,” Hand said.

Fort Madison Community School District parents should have been sent an email with instructions on how to download Here Comes the Bus.

You can contact the Fort Madison Community School District Central Office for further assistance.

