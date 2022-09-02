Great River Honor Flight mission #61 to take off Sept. 15

Great River Honor Flight #59 in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Great River Honor Flight #59 in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.(Gray TV Washington, D.C., Bureau)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced that their 61st mission to Washington, D.C. will take off from John Wood University on Sept. 15.

This flight will include 33 veterans from Adams, McDonough, Hancock and Pike Counties in Illinois; Marion, Clark, Lewis and Ralls Counties in Missouri; and Lee and Appanoose Counties in Iowa.

This trip will follow the same itinerary that the Great River Honor Flight has used successfully over the past 12 years. The veterans will get to visit the Vietnam Wall Memorial, the Korea and Lincoln Memorials and many other interesting sites.

The Great River Honor Flight has flown 1,946 veterans from the Tri-States to Washington, D.C. The 61st mission will increase the total to 1,979.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Health Keokuk
Blessing Health Keokuk to close
Sara Adams
North Shelby school nurse arrested for alleged identity theft
QPS board education
QPS board calls emergency meeting to consider withdrawing from insurance provider
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
QPS board education
QPS board votes to drop insurance provider

Latest News

Water pipes
Bluffs to receive $1.4M loan for water projects
Law enforcement give travel safety tips
Law enforcement give travel safety tips ahead of Labor Day holiday
A decision by the state of Missouri to opt out of grab and go summer meals for food pantries is...
State summer meal decision continues to affect Northeast Missouri food pantry
Local law enforcement said they want to share some reminders with drivers before they hit the...
Law Enforcement Gives Travel Safety Tips Ahead of Holiday