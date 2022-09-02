Great River Honor Flight mission #61 to take off Sept. 15

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced that their 61st mission to Washington, D.C. will take off from John Wood University on Sept. 15.

This flight will include 33 veterans from Adams, McDonough, Hancock and Pike Counties in Illinois; Marion, Clark, Lewis and Ralls Counties in Missouri; and Lee and Appanoose Counties in Iowa.

This trip will follow the same itinerary that the Great River Honor Flight has used successfully over the past 12 years. The veterans will get to visit the Vietnam Wall Memorial, the Korea and Lincoln Memorials and many other interesting sites.

The Great River Honor Flight has flown 1,946 veterans from the Tri-States to Washington, D.C. The 61st mission will increase the total to 1,979.

