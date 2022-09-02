Hawks Stunned by Glenville State, Experience Setback in Season Opener

QUINCY (WGEM) - Glenville State threw a haymaker at the Hawks when they scored a 59-yard touchdown on their first offensive play of the season.

Quincy couldn’t respond and trailed 34-3 at halftime after the Pioneers erupted for 24 points in the second quarter.

The Hawks ultimately dropped the season-opener 44-15 and surrendered 561 total yards, including 405 in the air. Townson Transfer Jeff Miller threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns for Glenville State and QU could not slow the Pioneers down.

“They were physical up front, fast up front, a lot better than we expected them to be, caught us off guard, we got punched in the mouth in the first half and had to find a way to respond,” Senior Linebacker Peyten Chappel said.

The Hawks only surrendered one touchdown in the second half, but the damage was done with the near-insurmountable 31-point halftime deficit.

The Hawks were penalized six times for 83 yards and were hammered with five pass interference pentiles in their secondary, which extended multiple drives.

“We got too emotional at times,” Head Coach Gary Bass said. “Kids played hard, but we just got to do a better job playing within ourselves.”

The Hawks also coughed up the football four times on the offensive end with two interceptions and two fumbles during the midst of big rushing gains.

The stunning nature of this contest occurred when Quincy trailed by two possession less than five minutes into the game, and then the deficit continued to swell to the point of no return.

“Momentum is a big thing. We got hit in the mouth fast.” Bass said.

Quincy scored two lone touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter on passing touchdowns from junior QB Tionne Harris. Harris said that how QU finished the game can be something the team carries into next week.

He still managed to connect on passes of 60-yards to Jalen Lawrence and 49-yards to AJ Hardin during the game, which is encouraging to see for this explosive unit.

“The plays we connected on, we can do that all throughout the season, we just have to get better and better at it, keeping our energy up,” said Harris, who went 8-19 for 164 Yards and 2 TD.

Although it was a rough start, the Hawks still have 10 more chapters to write in the story of the 2022 football season and their goals are all still attainable.

“Keeping our head up. We know bad stuff is going to happen. When that bad stuff happens, it just depends on how you respond.” Harris said.

The Hawks have an opportunity to respond next Thursday night.

“We’ve got to be better, and we will,” Bass said.

