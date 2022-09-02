‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture

Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was taken into custody in Central America. (Source: KFMB)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A suspected killer on the run for six years appeared in court on Friday for the murder of his girlfriend in California.

Raymond McLeod was arraigned for the 2016 death of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell.

Police said McLeod and Mitchell lived in Arizona but were visiting friends in San Diego when she was found dead in an apartment.

According to investigators, McLeod fled the country after her murder but was arrested in El Salvador earlier this week.

Investigators say Mitchell’s mother, Josephine Wentzel, is a former detective who helped authorities in the international search for McLeod.

“The number one thing for this conference is ‘yes, I got him.’ He’s never going to get away again. He’s not going to be released from that jail if I could have something to do with that,” Wentzel said.

Before his arrest, McLeod was on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Health Keokuk
Blessing Health Keokuk to close
Sara Adams
North Shelby school nurse arrested for alleged identity theft
QPS board education
QPS board calls emergency meeting to consider withdrawing from insurance provider
Man dies in Shelby County crash
Man dies in Shelby County crash
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

Latest News

In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
School and hygiene supplies donated by Pleasant Hill community
School and hygiene supplies donated by Pleasant Hill community
Pittsfield Fall Festival kicks off
Pittsfield Fall Festival kicks off
Pleasant Hill Schools get a stage for music students
Pleasant Hill Schools get a stage for music students
Pleasant Hill Schools get a stage for music students
Pleasant Hill Schools get a stage for music students