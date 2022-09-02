Isolated Showers Possible

The odds are low but you may need an umbrella Saturday night
By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The weekend forecast in general looks to be dry and partly sunny with temps topping out in the low to mid 80s. Not bad right? But if you have plans outdoors on Saturday night you will want to have the WGEM StormTrak Weather app handy. Saturday a partly cloudy sky we will break up to mostly sunny skies by the end of the day. Late Saturday night there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible across the region there is no pinning down the exact location these storms will form. These storms won’t make any event a washout but they could put a delay in the festivities. Sunday looks like some partial sunshine and Labor Day looks like a mostly sunny sky.

