Keokuk Labor Day Parade takes place Monday

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Organizers are busy preparing for the Keokuk Labor Day Parade this weekend.

Officials said there will be 100 floats featured in the parade this year.

Bentley’s Splashpad is now open at Tolmie Park in Keokuk.

Parade chairperson Tina Hartman said Bentley himself will be the parade marshal this year.

“I knew that they were building something out the edge of town and Cindy said something about how about we have him as our grand marshal, it helps everyone in the community know what’s going on because even though it’s not that big a town a lot of times people just don’t know what’s goin on everywhere,” Hartman said.

The parade kicks off on Monday at 11 a.m.

The floats will begin at 20th Street and run to 4th Street.

