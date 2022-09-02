Law enforcement give travel safety tips ahead of Labor Day holiday

By Blake Sammann
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local law enforcement said they want to share some reminders with drivers before they hit the road for the long holiday weekend.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Sam Smith said people need to slow down and pay attention during their travels.

He said distracted driving is one of the biggest problems he sees on the roads and that means more than just putting down your cell phone.

“If it’s not a phone it’s maybe potentially eating while you’re driving, children in the car, your focus is one something else,” he said. “Naturally we all have lives and families and things we have to go through. Do the best you can to make sure you and your family get to where they need to go safely.”

Smith said another good tip is to do some preventative car maintenance before you hit the road. That includes gassing up, checking your tire pressure, and getting an oil change.

