Local United Way starts new campaign

QUINCY (WGEM) - The United Way of the Mark Twain Area kicked off their Inspire the Future campaign this evening.

The goal of the campaign is to raise money that will be put back into the community.

Several local non-profit organizations will benefit from this campaign.

United Way started their new campaign by having an event at the Hannibal riverfront.

There was live music, food and beverages, as well as a kids zone.

Any sales made will go towards local non-profit organizations.

Executive Director Denise Damron feels the campaign is key to strengthening the community.

“Ultimately we are wanting to raise $370,000, and those dollars ultimately are raised by United Way and then invested into local non-profit organizations that help individuals right in this community,” Denise said.

If you wish to contribute, the next fundraising event will be their Dine United campaign starting at Java Jive next Wednesday.

