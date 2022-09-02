Local United Way starts new campaign

United way
United way(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The United Way of the Mark Twain Area kicked off their Inspire the Future campaign this evening.

The goal of the campaign is to raise money that will be put back into the community.

Several local non-profit organizations will benefit from this campaign.

United Way started their new campaign by having an event at the Hannibal riverfront.

There was live music, food and beverages, as well as a kids zone.

Any sales made will go towards local non-profit organizations.

Executive Director Denise Damron feels the campaign is key to strengthening the community.

“Ultimately we are wanting to raise $370,000, and those dollars ultimately are raised by United Way and then invested into local non-profit organizations that help individuals right in this community,” Denise said.

If you wish to contribute, the next fundraising event will be their Dine United campaign starting at Java Jive next Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Adams
North Shelby school nurse arrested for alleged identity theft
Blessing Health Keokuk
Blessing Health Keokuk to close
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
When you visit Quincy Junior High School, either for a community event or recital, you’ll...
An inside look the finished Quincy Junior High School construction

Latest News

Mount Sterling Community Center YMCA looks to expand fitness in rural communities
Mount Sterling Community Center YMCA looks to expand fitness in rural communities
Dan Brady calls for electronic lien and title filing in Illinois
Dan Brady calls for electronic lien and title filing in Illinois
Drought may impact fall colors
Drought may impact fall colors
Fort Madison Beautification Foundation hosts clean up event
Fort Madison Beautification Foundation hosts clean up event