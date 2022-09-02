Man charged with murder after setting mom on fire, police say

James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.
James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.(Winston-Salem Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was charged with murder after being accused of setting his mother on fire, according to police.

Responding officers found Joanna Parker sitting on the front porch burning in flames.

Police said officers were able to put out the fire.

According to the police report, James Parker, 48, was upset with his mother, so he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.

The 72-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Health Keokuk
Blessing Health Keokuk to close
Sara Adams
North Shelby school nurse arrested for alleged identity theft
QPS board education
QPS board calls emergency meeting to consider withdrawing from insurance provider
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
QPS board education
QPS board votes to drop insurance provider

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
IDPH urges eligible people to get new COVID-19 booster shots
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy suffered continuous physical abuse before he died...
2-year-old boy suffered continuous physical abuse before he died
Stephen R. Howard
Pike Co. man sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse, child pornography
Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say