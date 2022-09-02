Man dies in Shelby County crash

Man dies in Shelby County crash
Man dies in Shelby County crash(WCJB)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A 60-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after a crash on Highway H, 3 miles south of Leonard, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Curtis L Brazel, 60, of Brashear, Mo. and Justin E Ballanger, 24, of Green Castle, Mo., were traveling southbound at 1:32 p.m. when their 2002 Crane Carrier Trash Truck drove off the right side of the road and overturned.

MSHP reported that Brazel was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:48 p.m. by the Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson.

MSHP said that Ballanger suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the Northeast Regional Medical Center by the Salt River Ambulance District.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Health Keokuk
Blessing Health Keokuk to close
Sara Adams
North Shelby school nurse arrested for alleged identity theft
QPS board education
QPS board calls emergency meeting to consider withdrawing from insurance provider
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
QPS board education
QPS board votes to drop insurance provider

Latest News

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
IDPH urges eligible people to get new COVID-19 booster shots
Stephen R. Howard
Pike Co. man sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse, child pornography
Great River Honor Flight #59 in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Great River Honor Flight mission #61 to take off Sept. 15
Water pipes
Bluffs to receive $1.4M loan for water projects