Man dies in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A 60-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after a crash on Highway H, 3 miles south of Leonard, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Curtis L Brazel, 60, of Brashear, Mo. and Justin E Ballanger, 24, of Green Castle, Mo., were traveling southbound at 1:32 p.m. when their 2002 Crane Carrier Trash Truck drove off the right side of the road and overturned.

MSHP reported that Brazel was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:48 p.m. by the Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson.

MSHP said that Ballanger suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the Northeast Regional Medical Center by the Salt River Ambulance District.

