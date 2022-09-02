Pike Co. man sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse, child pornography

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Pike County, Illinois, man has been sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff David Greenwood reported Friday that Stephan R. Howard, 41, of Baylis, Illinois, was sentenced on Aug. 15 after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography.

According to Greenwood, the investigation began in March of 2021 after a victim under 18 made a complaint of sexual abuse.

The investigation was conducted by Chief Deputy Zack Orr and Deputy Chastity Anderson of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. Pike County Assistant State’s Attorney Leecia Carnes prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.