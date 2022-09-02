Pike Co. man sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse, child pornography

Stephen R. Howard
Stephen R. Howard(Pike County Sheriff’s Department)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Pike County, Illinois, man has been sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff David Greenwood reported Friday that Stephan R. Howard, 41, of Baylis, Illinois, was sentenced on Aug. 15 after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography.

According to Greenwood, the investigation began in March of 2021 after a victim under 18 made a complaint of sexual abuse.

The investigation was conducted by Chief Deputy Zack Orr and Deputy Chastity Anderson of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. Pike County Assistant State’s Attorney Leecia Carnes prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Health Keokuk
Blessing Health Keokuk to close
Sara Adams
North Shelby school nurse arrested for alleged identity theft
QPS board education
QPS board calls emergency meeting to consider withdrawing from insurance provider
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
QPS board education
QPS board votes to drop insurance provider

Latest News

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
IDPH urges eligible people to get new COVID-19 booster shots
Man dies in Shelby County crash
Man dies in Shelby County crash
Great River Honor Flight #59 in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Great River Honor Flight mission #61 to take off Sept. 15
Water pipes
Bluffs to receive $1.4M loan for water projects