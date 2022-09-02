Pittsfield Fall Festival kicks off

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The annual Pittsfield Fall Festival is going on until Saturday night. It’s a way for the community and visitors to enjoy music, food and fun.

Proceeds this year will go to a Griggsville girl who suffers from a heart condition and local organizations such as the Pittsfield Fire Department and the Pittsfield Lion’s Club.

“It brings the community together,” said organizers David Forshey. “And for once you get to sit down with a person and talk to them face-to-face. Instead of, and I hate this, Facebook and stuff like that.”

The festivities will continue on Saturday with an all new car show, which starts at 9 a.m., and a parade, that starts 11 a.m.

Following the parade, there will be live music and awards.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.