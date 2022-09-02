Quincy Police Department gets new bulletproof vests

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officers at The Quincy Police Department have new bulletproof vests to keep them safe on the job.

Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington said they got 29 new bulletproof vests this year.

He said the five-year warranties expired on their old ones.

Pilkington said the Kevlar material degrades over the years due to the heat and officer’s movements, which is why they need to be replaced.

“We just want to make sure our officers have the best product, the best out there available to protect them,” Pilkington said. “We don’t want to rely on the old product. They do degrade.”

Pilkington said each vest costs $850.

The Department of Justice paid for half of it and the city paid for the rest.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.