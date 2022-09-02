School and hygiene supplies donated by Pleasant Hill community

By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pleasant Hill School District and the Pleasant Hill Community Club have partnered together to offer school and hygiene supplies for all of the students in the district.

Superintendent Kylee Orr said students can help themselves to those products such as deodorant, shampoo, notebooks, pencils and more at any time during school hours with no questions asked.

“Even though people may not realize it, there are some students that do not have access to these items,” Orr said. “At home and they’re never going to come forward to say ‘hey I need the help.’ Because that can be embarrassing as an adolescent. "

Orr said the school secured the funding for the products by applying for various grants.

Pleasant Hill Community Club President Joe Collard said the club funded the hanging dispensers where the supplies go and also put the word out to residents and businesses who helped contribute.

“It’s going on the second week of school and I think this board has been replenished three or four times already,” Collard said.

Student Rachel Fentress said she and her peers find it to be a useful asset to the school.

“I found it very helpful for students like me, who are very forgetful sometimes to have those options available,” Fentress said.

Orr and Collard said they plan to make this a permanent fixture in the school.

