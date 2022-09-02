State summer meal decision continues to affect Northeast Missouri food pantry

QUINCY (WGEM) - A decision by the state of Missouri to opt out of grab and go summer meals for food pantries is having a lasting affect.

Those getting food had to eat where it was being offered, a move that local pantry officials say has snowballed into an overwhelming surge in demand for food pantry services across the region.

Officials at Douglass Community Services in Hannibal said that decision - combined with inflation and the end of free school breakfast and lunch programs - has created a perfect storm that’s putting pressure on their pantry.

Community Outreach Coordinator Chandra McBride said families decided it would be far more convenient to get food from their pantry, instead of eating the grab and go meals on location.

She said this led to them adding 60 new clients last month alone, and they expect the number to rise.

McBride said they normally serve about 400 clients a month. With the additional strain during the summer, she said donations are no longer keeping up with demand.

“We definitely have to watch how much the quantity we give out,” she said. “It would be nice to give out two or three cans of soup or green beans, but with the lack on the supply of that we have to limit the amount we hand out.”

They’ve had to reduce the amount of food they are able to give from five days worth of food to three days worth of food.

McBride said now even regional food banks are struggling. She says she’ll put in requests for pallets of food, but get less than what they asked for.

Hannibal resident Elizabeth Stengel said she is on a fixed income and with inflation, food pantries are a way for her to get the food she needs. . She said she’s noticed food pantries across Hannibal have been strained by inflation and the demand for food, but are lacking in donations.

“More communities and more people need to become aware of what is going on,” she said. “They see what they want to see and when they want to see it and other than that, they’re oblivious.”

Officials at Douglass said the lack of donations could force them to reduce hours for their pantry which can limit the number of people they can help. Officials said they are working to get donations so they don’t have to go down that route.

if you are interested in donating food or money to Douglass Community Services, you can contact Douglass Community Services, at (573) 221-3892. You can also go down to 711 Grand View Avenue or their Broadway Office on 909 Broadway Avenue.

