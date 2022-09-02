Warm Labor Day Weekend

Besides a stray shower or two on Saturday, the forecast looks mostly dry and warm.
Besides a stray shower or two on Saturday, the forecast looks mostly dry and warm.
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As has been the case over the last several days, seasonably warm conditions are set to continue through the weekend. High temperatures on Friday will rise into the mid 80′s for most, with warmer areas being in the Northern half of the Tri-States. Persistent cloud cover may limit high temperatures a bit more farther South and East. Heading into Saturday, a very weak cold front will approach from the North. As it does so, a few more clouds will develop along with the potential for a stray shower or two. Most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will once again reach into the mid 80′s as the weak front fizzles out.

Sunday and Monday look to feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures staying in the mid 80′s. Overall, the forecast looks to continue to be warm and mostly dry at the moment, which is not good news for the developing drought situation.

