WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 1) QND Raiders Set To Host Tonight’s “Crosstown Showdown” On The Soccer Pitch At 10th & Jackson

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The time has arrived for local prep soccer fans in “The Gem City!” This is the night that Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy High will collide on the pitch once more in a “Crosstown Showdown” rivalry match-up that’s expected to draw a packed house to the pitch at Advance Physical Therapy Field.

WGEM’s Jake Rongholt will check’s in with a preview and insight from QND head coach Greg Reis from 10th & Jackson.

