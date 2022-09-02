WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 1) Quincy University Hawks Set To Open The 2022 College Football Season Tonight In The Gem City!

The First Thursday Night Football Game In QU History On Tap vs. Glenville State
QU Head Football Coach Gary Bass And The Hawks Are Set To Open The New Season Tonight vs....
QU Head Football Coach Gary Bass And The Hawks Are Set To Open The New Season Tonight vs. Glenville State College
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The long-awaited college football season is now underway in “The Gem City!” The Hawks of Quincy University are set to welcome the Pioneers of Glenville State College to QU Stadium this evening as the two teams collide in their 2022 season openers. For QU, tonight’s contest will mark the first college football game ever played on a Thursday in program history. Fans have also made their way to QU Stadium to enjoy a little tailgating festivities as well in the revamped parking lot area across the street from the stadium.

As for the team, and all the players and coaches at QU, right now they have a clear focus tonight and that’s aimed at finding a way to get a win against the Pioneers. With a new defensive coordinator on board and a new defensive scheme, the Hawks are hoping that the defensive unit will lead the way against a GSC squad that can put some points n the board in a hurry. We’ll check in with Hawks linebacker Peyton Plunkett (Palmyra, Missouri) to gain some additional insight on this seasons “D-Unit” that will be on patrol at QU Stadium for the next three months.

