WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 1) Western Illinois Set To Open The 2022 College Football Season In The “Volunteer State” Tonight

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After months of training, planning, and wondering what the start of the season would look like, players on the Western Illinois roster have finally arrived at the beginning of their journey. The 2022 college football season starts tonight in Martin, Tennessee for the Leathernecks. That’s where WIU is scheduled to face (15) UT-Martin at Hardy Graham Stadium at 6:30 p.m. For Leathernecks first-year head coach Myers Hendrickson, the building process continues in Macomb, and the former Leathernecks Wide Receiver understands that the road will be rough at times. To his credit though, the Macomb High grad appears ready to “stay the course!” That course still includes a plan to rebuild this once proud program by recruiting locally and developing talented players to their fullest potential once the reach McDonough County, Illinois.

For now, games against very tough opponents are ahead, but Hendrickson believes this years squad at WIU, will be up to the challenge of competing for a full four quarters against some of the top college football programs in the country. We’ll head to historic Hanson Field for more thoughts on the road ahead from coach Hendrickson.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.