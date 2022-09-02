WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 1) Quincy University Hawks Lose Season-Opener On The NCAA Gridiron Against Glenville State

QU Trailed 34-3 At The Halftime Break Against The Pioneers
QU Hawks Lose Their Season Opener 44-15 Against The Pioneers Of Glenville State College
QU Hawks Lose Their Season Opener 44-15 Against The Pioneers Of Glenville State College(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was both an exciting and a somber evening for Quincy University football fans who were on hand to watch the Hawks season-opener against Glenville State College out of West Virginia. As the Hawks hit the field to take on the Pioneers during the programs first Thursday night game in school history, something in the atmosphere was brewing. It was the coaching staff at GSC who drew up an offensive game plan that was on fire. After the Hawks went 4 and out in their opening drive, the Pioneers first play from scrimmage was a screen pass that went 59 yards for a touchdown. Less than 5 minutes later, Glenville State College would add on a field goal to post a 10-0 lead after the end of the first quarter of play.

In the second quarter, the Pioneers turned up the heat on the Hawks and jumped out to a huge 34-3 lead at the halftime break. In the third quarter, the Hawks posted their first touchdown of the game against the Pioneers D-Unit. Quarterback Tionne Harris found Wide Receiver Jalen Lawrence for a 17 yard scoring strike that woke up the hometown crowd. Glenville responded later and made it 44-9 game in the 4th after a 5 yard touchdown run. The Hawks cut into the Pioneers lead by posting a TD with just 3:45 left in the game. The scoring strike was an 11-yard pass play from Harris to Joseph Mitchell, but it was too little too late. After 4 quarters of action, QU fell to defeat 44-15 on their home turf.

The Hawks of QU will return to action next Thursday, September 8, when they play host to the Trojans of Trinity International University. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. at QU Stadium.

