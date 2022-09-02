WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 1) Quincy Blue Devils And QND Raiders Square Off On The Pitch In Another “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Match-Up

Raiders Senior Forward Tanner Anderson Has A Record-Breaking Night At 10th & Jackson
QHS And QND Collide On The Soccer Pitch For The 2022 "Crosstown Showdown"
QHS And QND Collide On The Soccer Pitch For The 2022 "Crosstown Showdown"(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, September 1, 2022

IHSA Soccer

“Crosstown Showdown”

Quincy 3

Quincy Notre Dame 4

QHS Now (4-2) On The Season

QHS: Carter Venvertloh (2 Goals vs. QND)

QND: Tanner Anderson (3 Goals) Now QND’s All-Time Leader In Career Goals (80)

MSHSAA Soccer

Hannibal 2

Kirksville 1

HHS Now (1-2) Overall And (1-0) In The NCMC

HHS Goals: Karson Westhoff / Drew Porter

HHS Assists: Bodie Rollisn (2)

NJCAA Soccer

John Wood Blazers 3

Culver-Stockton (JV) 0

JWCC Goalies: Ethan Sparrow / Thomas Youden shared the shutout.

JWCC Goals: Blake Ryan (1) / Samy Aouati (2)

John Wood Blazers: (2-0) On The Season

NJCAA Soccer (Women)

Kaskakia 2

John Wood Lady Blazers 0

JWCC Now (0-4) On The Season

Next Game: Saturday at Lincoln Land Community College

MSHSAA Softball

South Shelby Lady Birds 4

Brookfield 7

Scotland County 4

Clark County 5 (Final/8 Innings)

Knox County 0

Canton 10 (Final/5 Innings)

CHS Lady Tigers Now (3-0) On The Season

Macon 1

Monroe City 0 (Final/9 Innings)

Putnam County 2

Schuyler County 4

SCHS Lady rams Now (2-1)

Palmyra 18

Mark Twain 6

PHS Lady Panthers Had 14 Hits

Marion County 3

Atlanta 7

Louisiana 0

Bowling Green 6

Brashear 0

North Shelby 4

NSHS Lady Raiders Now (2-0)

