WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 1) Quincy Blue Devils And QND Raiders Square Off On The Pitch In Another “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Match-Up
Raiders Senior Forward Tanner Anderson Has A Record-Breaking Night At 10th & Jackson
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, September 1, 2022
IHSA Soccer
“Crosstown Showdown”
Quincy 3
Quincy Notre Dame 4
QHS Now (4-2) On The Season
QHS: Carter Venvertloh (2 Goals vs. QND)
QND: Tanner Anderson (3 Goals) Now QND’s All-Time Leader In Career Goals (80)
MSHSAA Soccer
Hannibal 2
Kirksville 1
HHS Now (1-2) Overall And (1-0) In The NCMC
HHS Goals: Karson Westhoff / Drew Porter
HHS Assists: Bodie Rollisn (2)
NJCAA Soccer
John Wood Blazers 3
Culver-Stockton (JV) 0
JWCC Goalies: Ethan Sparrow / Thomas Youden shared the shutout.
JWCC Goals: Blake Ryan (1) / Samy Aouati (2)
John Wood Blazers: (2-0) On The Season
NJCAA Soccer (Women)
Kaskakia 2
John Wood Lady Blazers 0
JWCC Now (0-4) On The Season
Next Game: Saturday at Lincoln Land Community College
MSHSAA Softball
South Shelby Lady Birds 4
Brookfield 7
Scotland County 4
Clark County 5 (Final/8 Innings)
Knox County 0
Canton 10 (Final/5 Innings)
CHS Lady Tigers Now (3-0) On The Season
Macon 1
Monroe City 0 (Final/9 Innings)
Putnam County 2
Schuyler County 4
SCHS Lady rams Now (2-1)
Palmyra 18
Mark Twain 6
PHS Lady Panthers Had 14 Hits
Marion County 3
Atlanta 7
Louisiana 0
Bowling Green 6
Brashear 0
North Shelby 4
NSHS Lady Raiders Now (2-0)
