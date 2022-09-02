WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 1) Quincy Blue Devils And QND Raiders Square Off On The Pitch In Another “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Match-Up

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, September 1, 2022

IHSA Soccer

“Crosstown Showdown”

Quincy 3

Quincy Notre Dame 4

QHS Now (4-2) On The Season

QHS: Carter Venvertloh (2 Goals vs. QND)

QND: Tanner Anderson (3 Goals) Now QND’s All-Time Leader In Career Goals (80)

MSHSAA Soccer

Hannibal 2

Kirksville 1

HHS Now (1-2) Overall And (1-0) In The NCMC

HHS Goals: Karson Westhoff / Drew Porter

HHS Assists: Bodie Rollisn (2)

NJCAA Soccer

John Wood Blazers 3

Culver-Stockton (JV) 0

JWCC Goalies: Ethan Sparrow / Thomas Youden shared the shutout.

JWCC Goals: Blake Ryan (1) / Samy Aouati (2)

John Wood Blazers: (2-0) On The Season

NJCAA Soccer (Women)

Kaskakia 2

John Wood Lady Blazers 0

JWCC Now (0-4) On The Season

Next Game: Saturday at Lincoln Land Community College

MSHSAA Softball

South Shelby Lady Birds 4

Brookfield 7

Scotland County 4

Clark County 5 (Final/8 Innings)

Knox County 0

Canton 10 (Final/5 Innings)

CHS Lady Tigers Now (3-0) On The Season

Macon 1

Monroe City 0 (Final/9 Innings)

Putnam County 2

Schuyler County 4

SCHS Lady rams Now (2-1)

Palmyra 18

Mark Twain 6

PHS Lady Panthers Had 14 Hits

Marion County 3

Atlanta 7

Louisiana 0

Bowling Green 6

Brashear 0

North Shelby 4

NSHS Lady Raiders Now (2-0)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.