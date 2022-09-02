Western Illinois Leathernecks drop their 2022 season opener against Tennessee-Martin

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Leathernecks of Western Illinois knew they faced a daunting task from the start as they headed to the “Volunteer State” to take on Tennessee-Martin in their season-opener.

The 15th-ranked Skyhawks came out from the opening kickoff and showed why they’re the pre-season favorites to win the Ohio Valley Conference Championship this season.

After 4 quarters of play, WIU fell to defeat 42-25.

Western took the best the Skyhawks had to offer for most of the game before Tennessee-Martin pulled away in the second half.

Western Illinois took its opening drive into Skyhawk territory, but the Skyhawks were able to get a fourth-down stop at their own 43 and get the ball.

On the ensuing UT-M drive, the Skyhawks went 57 yards on six plays, taking a 7-0 lead after a nine-yard touchdown pass and point-after try.

The Skyhawks kept their 7-0 lead but late in the first quarter, it was the Leathernecks’ turn to make a big fourth down stop on defense.

Facing fourth and four from the WIU 28 yard line, Anthony Quinney (15 tackles) and Cole Watts (nine tackles) would team up for a tackle to get the Leathernecks the pigskin back.

The Leatherneck offense would take advantage, marching 73 yards on five plays, capping the drive on quarterback Henry Ogala’s 31-yard scoring strike to Jafar Armstrong. WIU trailed at the halftime break 21-7.

Western will be back on the road next Saturday when the Leathernecks travel to the Twin Cities to take on the Golden Gophers from the University of Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

College Football Thursday

Glenville State College 44

Quincy Univ. 15

QU Hawks Trailed 34-3 At Halftime

Western Illinois 25

Tennessee-Martin 42

WIU Trailed 21-7 At Halftime

IHSA Football

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Calhoun 17

Unity 16

IHSA Volleyball

Lady Suns Classic

Southeastern HS (Augusta, Illinois)

Liberty 2

Western 1

LHS Wins 25-13 22-25 17-15

Unity 2

Beardstown 0

UHS Mustangs Win 25-12 25-5

Illini West 2

Brown County 0

IW Lady Chargers Win 25-19 25-19

Southeastern 2

West Hancock 0

SE Lady Suns Win 25-12 25-14

SE Leaders:

Kills: Amanda Stephens 8

Abbey McMillen 4

Kenzie Griswold 4

Assists: Abigail Shaffer 20

Aces: Shaffer 3. McMillen 3

Digs: McMillen 6. Shaffer 4

IHSA Volleyball

Quincy 2

Geneseo 1

QHS Wins 25-16, 23-25, 25-14

West Prairie 0

Macomb 2

MHS Lady Bombers Win 25-13, 25-21

IGHSAU Volleyball

Van Buren 0

Central Lee 3

CLHS Lady Hawks Win 25-22, 25-12, 25-13

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.