Western Illinois Leathernecks drop their 2022 season opener against Tennessee-Martin
WIU’s First Year Head Coach Myers Hendrickson Will Lead The Team To Minnesota Next Saturday
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Leathernecks of Western Illinois knew they faced a daunting task from the start as they headed to the “Volunteer State” to take on Tennessee-Martin in their season-opener.
The 15th-ranked Skyhawks came out from the opening kickoff and showed why they’re the pre-season favorites to win the Ohio Valley Conference Championship this season.
After 4 quarters of play, WIU fell to defeat 42-25.
Western took the best the Skyhawks had to offer for most of the game before Tennessee-Martin pulled away in the second half.
Western Illinois took its opening drive into Skyhawk territory, but the Skyhawks were able to get a fourth-down stop at their own 43 and get the ball.
On the ensuing UT-M drive, the Skyhawks went 57 yards on six plays, taking a 7-0 lead after a nine-yard touchdown pass and point-after try.
The Skyhawks kept their 7-0 lead but late in the first quarter, it was the Leathernecks’ turn to make a big fourth down stop on defense.
Facing fourth and four from the WIU 28 yard line, Anthony Quinney (15 tackles) and Cole Watts (nine tackles) would team up for a tackle to get the Leathernecks the pigskin back.
The Leatherneck offense would take advantage, marching 73 yards on five plays, capping the drive on quarterback Henry Ogala’s 31-yard scoring strike to Jafar Armstrong. WIU trailed at the halftime break 21-7.
Western will be back on the road next Saturday when the Leathernecks travel to the Twin Cities to take on the Golden Gophers from the University of Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
College Football Thursday
Glenville State College 44
Quincy Univ. 15
QU Hawks Trailed 34-3 At Halftime
Western Illinois 25
Tennessee-Martin 42
WIU Trailed 21-7 At Halftime
IHSA Football
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Calhoun 17
Unity 16
IHSA Volleyball
Lady Suns Classic
Southeastern HS (Augusta, Illinois)
Liberty 2
Western 1
LHS Wins 25-13 22-25 17-15
Unity 2
Beardstown 0
UHS Mustangs Win 25-12 25-5
Illini West 2
Brown County 0
IW Lady Chargers Win 25-19 25-19
Southeastern 2
West Hancock 0
SE Lady Suns Win 25-12 25-14
SE Leaders:
Kills: Amanda Stephens 8
Abbey McMillen 4
Kenzie Griswold 4
Assists: Abigail Shaffer 20
Aces: Shaffer 3. McMillen 3
Digs: McMillen 6. Shaffer 4
IHSA Volleyball
Quincy 2
Geneseo 1
QHS Wins 25-16, 23-25, 25-14
West Prairie 0
Macomb 2
MHS Lady Bombers Win 25-13, 25-21
IGHSAU Volleyball
Van Buren 0
Central Lee 3
CLHS Lady Hawks Win 25-22, 25-12, 25-13
