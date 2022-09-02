WGEM Game Of The Week: Alton Redbirds vs. Quincy Blue Devils

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Prep football fans throughout “The Gem City” get ready!

The Blue Devils of Quincy High will be headed to their home turf this “Football Friday Night” after winning their first game of the season, on the road, last week 21-13 at Advance Physical Therapy Field.

QHS will play host to Alton this week on the turf at Flinn Memorial Stadium.

The non-conference game is set to start at 7 p.m. and can be heard live by tuning in to WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM.

Alton vs. Quincy High Is Your “WGEM Game Of The Week!”

IHSA Tennis

Girls

United Township 1

Macomb 8

IHSA Golf (Girls)

Western Big 6 Conference

1. Quincy Blue Devils 163

2. Galesburg 184

Medalist: Sophia Gold (QHS) 40

Maddie O’Brien (QHS) 43

Samantha Carmean (QHS) 43 *Career Low

IHSA Golf

Macomb Bombers 157

Galesburg 164

MHS Individual Scores:

Conner Watson 39

Hunter Wilson 39

Justice Keene 39

Brady Scalf 40

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.