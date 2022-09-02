WGEM Game Of The Week: Alton Redbirds vs. Quincy Blue Devils

WGEM Sports Radio
WGEM Sports Radio(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Prep football fans throughout “The Gem City” get ready!

The Blue Devils of Quincy High will be headed to their home turf this “Football Friday Night” after winning their first game of the season, on the road, last week 21-13 at Advance Physical Therapy Field.

QHS will play host to Alton this week on the turf at Flinn Memorial Stadium.

The non-conference game is set to start at 7 p.m. and can be heard live by tuning in to WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM.

Alton vs. Quincy High Is Your “WGEM Game Of The Week!”

IHSA Tennis

Girls

United Township 1

Macomb 8

IHSA Golf (Girls)

Western Big 6 Conference

1. Quincy Blue Devils 163

2. Galesburg 184

Medalist: Sophia Gold (QHS) 40

Maddie O’Brien (QHS) 43

Samantha Carmean (QHS) 43 *Career Low

IHSA Golf

Macomb Bombers 157

Galesburg 164

MHS Individual Scores:

Conner Watson 39

Hunter Wilson 39

Justice Keene 39

Brady Scalf 40

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Glenville vs QU

Updated: 1 hour ago
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

Hawks Stunned by Glenville State, Experience Setback in Season Opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Conerly
Hawks Stunned by Glenville State, Experience Setback in Season Opener.

Sports

WGEM "Game Of The Week"

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Western Illinois falls to defeat vs. UT-Martin

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Western Illinois Leathernecks drop their 2022 season opener against Tennessee-Martin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Leathernecks Lose Their First Game Of The 2022 College Football Season In The "Volunteer State"

Sports

QU Hawks FB

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

Quincy University Hawks lose season opener against Glenville State

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy University Hawks Lose Their Home Opener against Glenville State 44-15

Sports

QHS vs. QND Soccer

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

Quincy Blue Devils and QND Raiders square off on the pitch in another crosstown showdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Soccer Team Plays Host To The Blue Devils Of Quincy High At Advance Physical Therapy Field

Sports

WIU football

Updated: 9 hours ago