2 injured, 2 dogs dead after McDonough County crash on Thursday

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - According to the Illinois State Police, a crash in McDonough County left two people injured and two dogs dead.

ISP reported that Lethan W Sapp, 19, of Edinburg, IL was traveling westbound on US Route 136 near 2100E when Sapp failed to take a curve and crossed the centerline into on-coming traffic.

Sapp’s 2020 Nissan Sedan collided head-on with Marissa L. Atteberry’s, 22, of Bloomington, IL, 2019 Mazda SUV at 1:55 p.m. on Thursday.

ISP said that two dogs being transported in Atteberry’s vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Atteberry and Sapp were both transported to an area hospital with injuries.

According to ISP, Sapp was cited for improper lane usage.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.