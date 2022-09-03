8th annual Big River Steampunk kicks-off

Doc Phineas
Doc Phineas(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The 8th annual Big River Steampunk Festival continued on Saturday with thousands of visitors coming from all over the country.

It’s a way for people to come together and dress up in Victorian era-inspired clothing from an alternate history blended with machinery.

Doc Phineas, from the History Channel’s Pawn Stars and several other tv shows, showed off his love for Steampunk with a tea and biscuit show.

He said Hannibal has the largest Steampunk Festival in the nation that grows more and more each year.

“One thing I think is very important is this is based on literature,” Phineas said. “And the wonderful thing is that it encourages young people to read again. So we read books like HG Wells’ ‘Time Machine,’ Jules Verne’s ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.’”

The festival is held each Labor Day weekend in downtown Hannibal.

The festival continues on Sunday and Monday. Click here to find out more about the festival.

