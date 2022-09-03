Hannibal Community Improvement District still seeking public input

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s an effort to improve properties in Hannibal’s historic downtown area, but residents and business owners need to give their input to move the project forward.

The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council has been working to upgrade properties on Mark Twain Avenue, Main Street and Broadway.

The community improvement district would set aside a portion of sales tax collected at participating businesses and use it to finance their upgrades or help businesses looking to move in.

Executive Director Corey Mehaffy said they are waiting for the Historic Hannibal Marketing Committee, as well as the public, to give their feedback on the boundaries.

Then, Hannibal city council will have final approval.

Mehaffy said the district could make a lot of improvements to downtown.

“Perhaps a revolving loan fund for low-interest loans for downtown businesses,” Mehaffy said. “We have talked about grant programs and those types of things. And obviously beautification is an important thing in downtown.”

Mehaffy said it’s up to the Community Improvement District board to select the incentives. He said those within the boundaries can choose whether or not to participate in the program.

Mehaffy said will be meeting next week with the city manager, the Historic Hannibal Marketing Committee, and the Chamber of Commerce to discuss the project further.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.